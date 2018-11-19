Rolling Stones play FedEx Field May 31

The legendary band is hitting the road once again. Their "No Filter Tour" will stop in Landover, Maryland, and 12 other cities across our fruited plain in 2019.

WASHINGTON — First, we’ll answer the rhetorical question you just wondered aloud — “How old are they now?”

Mick Jagger is 75.

Keith Richards is 74.

Ron Wood is 71.

Charlie Watts is 77.

Now that we got that out of the way, are you ready to rock?

Yep, the Rolling Stones are hitting the road once again, bringing their greatest-hits caravan to Landover, Maryland. The “No Filter Tour” — a name inspired, one assumes, by Keith’s choice of cigarettes — also will hit 12 other cities across our fruited plain in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Find more information on the Rolling Stones’ website.

Hard-rocking American Express card members can purchase tickets early from 10 a.m. Nov. 28 to 10 p.m. Nov. 29.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.