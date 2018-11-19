Home » Music News » Rolling Stones play FedEx…

Rolling Stones play FedEx Field May 31

By Jack Pointer November 19, 2018 6:30 pm 11/19/2018 06:30pm
From left: Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts will play 13 cities in 2019, including Landover. (Dave Hogan)

WASHINGTON — First, we’ll answer the rhetorical question you just wondered aloud — “How old are they now?”

  • Mick Jagger is 75.
  • Keith Richards is 74.
  • Ron Wood is 71.
  • Charlie Watts is 77.

Now that we got that out of the way, are you ready to rock?

Yep, the Rolling Stones are hitting the road once again, bringing their greatest-hits caravan to Landover, Maryland. The “No Filter Tour” — a name inspired, one assumes, by Keith’s choice of cigarettes — also will hit 12 other cities across our fruited plain in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Find more information on the Rolling Stones’ website.

Hard-rocking American Express card members can purchase tickets early from 10 a.m. Nov. 28 to 10 p.m. Nov. 29.

