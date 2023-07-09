Ryan Gosling says Margot Robbie mandated a pink day dress code on ‘Barbie’ movie set

Margot Robbie is just trying to live in a Barbie world.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Chris Olsen and Cara Haroldson attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Ester Dobrik attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Michael Alvarado attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (L-R) Spencer Cook and McKenzie Bolen attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Patrick Starrr attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Liv Morgan attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images cnn-L19jb21wb25lbnRzL2ltYWdlL2luc3RhbmNlcy9sZWRlLTZiYjMyN2Q1NTFiMGMyZTU4MTEzYWI4MmM4YjlkNjQy-L19wYWdlcy9oX2ZmMWQ3Nzc1Y2RhNzJiOGU0M2I5YmI0YmQ4NTczNmMx-300 Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at a Los Angeles press junket for the "Barbie" movie in June. Part of her effort included the “Barbie” actor mandating a pink dress code, by which cast and crew members of the production had to abide once a week, this according to Robbie’s co-star Ryan Gosling. ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

(CNN) — Margot Robbie is just trying to live in a Barbie world.

Part of her effort included the “Barbie” actor mandating a pink dress code, by which cast and crew members of the production had to abide once a week, this according to Robbie’s co-star Ryan Gosling.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined,” Gosling told People in an interview published last week.

Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie, added Robbie “would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

“What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were,” he said, adding “at the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.”

The pink dress code, he says, was an opportunity for the cast and crew “to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta (Gerwig) were creating.”

Gosling previously revealed another effort Robbie went to in order to help inspire Gosling to tap into what he’s referred to as his “Ken-ergy.”

Speaking with Vogue in May, Gosling said Robbie left him “a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related.”

Some of the gifts were puka shell jewelry items, or a sign reading “Pray for surf,” which Gosling said is “Because Ken’s job is just ‘beach.’ I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand through these gifts that she was giving.”

The Gerwig-directed movie stars Robbie as the iconic Mattel toy, along with Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” premieres in theaters July 21.

