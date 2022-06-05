RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Movie News » You can see 'The…

You can see ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in theaters again for Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

CNN

June 5, 2022, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fans of “The Wizard of Oz” have another chance to walk down the yellow brick road in theaters, this time to celebrate what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

The special screenings of the 1939 film are being put on by Fathom Events at movie theaters all over the country on Sunday and Monday, according to a news release from Fathom.

Interested viewers can check out Fathom’s website for a theater screening the film near them.

The screening will feature a “rarely seen extended musical number,” according to Fathom.

Garland, who starred in the film as young Kansas farm girl Dorothy swept into a magical world, was born June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She died at 47 in 1969 of a drug overdose.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | Movie News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up