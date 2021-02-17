CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Emma Stone is downright mean in new trailer for ‘Cruella’

CNN

February 17, 2021, 9:33 AM

Emma Stone channels meanness perfectly in the new trailer for Disney’s “Cruella.”

The movie focuses on a young version of the “101 Dalmatians” villain, Cruella de Vil. “In “1970s London, young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella,” Disney describes the film.

“The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad — and a little bit mad,” Stone says in the trailer.

Along with Stone, Emma Thompson, who plays the Baroness, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong and Emily Beecham, star in the movie.

Craig Gillespie, “I, Tonya,” director, directed “Cruella.” Glenn Close, who played Cruella Disney’s 1996 remake of “101 Dalmatians,” is the executive producer of the film.

“Cruella” is currently scheduled to open in theaters May 28.

The project was first announced back in 2013.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

