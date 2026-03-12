Live Radio
A county liquor store opened across the hall from a private retailer. Can it avoid competing?

Jack Hogan, The Banner

March 12, 2026, 6:42 PM

Nick Gardner, owner of Choice Wine & Beer, thought the county had some nerve.

Last September, local officials were talking about supporting small businesses as they celebrated the opening of the newest county-owned Oak Barrel & Vine liquor store — across the hall from Gardner’s shop.

A county-owned competitor just steps away that opened in September, he worried, would hurt his business.

He said his fears have come to pass. In the five months since Oak Barrel & Vine opened, sales have fallen at Choice Wine & Beer. Gardner said he can no longer afford to hire extra staff or give his three employees raises.

