Montgomery County is one of the healthiest places to live in the US

In one Maryland suburb, residents are staying active and living longer. Montgomery County is one of the healthiest places to live in the state of Maryland and also the country, according to the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The annual report examines health and well-being by considering factors such as physical activity, access to medical care, housing and employment. Its goal is to provide “a revealing snapshot of how health is influenced by where we live, learn, work, and play,” the program’s website reads.

Montgomery County is being recognized for having a life expectancy of 83 years, which is higher than the national average of 77. The county also has low rates of premature death from any cause, compared to the national average.

Montgomery County has higher vaccination rates, in addition to lower rates of smoking, obesity and teen births.

Montgomery County does a great job making exercise options available with a 100% accessibility rate. In terms of access to care, the county has fewer uninsured adults plus more primary care doctors, dentists and mental health providers for each resident.

The county ranks better when it comes to other factors that influence well-being, including median income, homicide rates and education.

However, the data shows health gaps between different racial and ethnic groups.

“While we should feel good about these results, we also know there is more work to do,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press release. “The data show clear disparities within our community, and we are committed to addressing them. We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with our health providers, nonprofits and community organizations, to provide opportunities to our residents to live a healthy life.”

