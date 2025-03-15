Montgomery Co. police seek public’s help identifying human remains found in Rock Creek Park

Maryland police are calling on the public's help for any information that could lead to the identification of human remains found in Rock Creek Regional Park.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are calling on the public’s help for any information that could lead to the identification of human remains found in Rock Creek Regional Park.

The remains were initially discovered on March 1 by a hiker who came upon a human skull on park grounds, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. Once police arrived on the scene, investigators uncovered additional bones and various pieces of winter clothing that included a hat, jacket and pants.

No identifications were found in the vicinity.

An analysis conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed the remains were of a Hispanic male who was approximately 5-foot, 5-inches tall, according to the release. Officials said the individual was in his late teens.

An official cause of death has not been determined.

Police released images of the clothing recovered from the scene, urging residents who recognize the clothing as belonging to a missing person to contact the Montgomery County nonemergency number at 301-279-8000

Members of the public with any knowledge relating to the human remains are can also submit an anonymous tip via the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County’s P3 Tips website.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward anywhere between $250 and $10,000.

