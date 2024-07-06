Police: 3-year-old found dead in Montgomery Co. pool

A three-year-old boy was found dead in a Rockville, Maryland, pool late Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

The county’s Emergency Communications Center got a call about a missing boy around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from police. Rockville City Police responded to Elmcroft Court and found the child in the neighborhood’s pool.

Responding officers performed CPR on the boy, according to the release. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the child’s death, but no foul play is suspected, according to the release.

Police said they will not release the boy’s name.

A map showing the area where the child was found is below.

