Bethesda lane, ramp closures on River Road begin for utility work

If you use River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, between Wilson Lane and Western Avenue, expect slower travel as utility work that begins on Monday is expected to last over the summer.

Drivers can expect a series of lane and ramp closures along River Road, as work crews are schedule to work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Washington Gas will be installing a remote-control valve on a natural gas transmission line in the median of River Road (MD 190), according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration — which said it would be assisting with the utility work.

Closures on River Road include:

The southbound left lane between Wilson Lane and Winston Drive.

The northbound right lane, southbound right lane, eastbound right lane, shoulder and ramp, and the westbound shoulder and ramp at the intersection of Goldsboro Road.

Sidewalk and temporary bus stop closures on northwest and and southwest sides of intersection at Goldsboro Road.

The southbound right lane and sidewalk closure on southwest side at the intersection of Western Avenue.

Detours for trucks include:

Southbound approaching the intersection at Goldsboro Road, trucks from southwest will be detoured straight along Goldsboro Road (MD 614), right onto Bradley Boulevard (MD 191), right onto Wisconsin Avenue NW (MD 355), right onto Western Avenue and straight back to River Road (MD 190).

Northbound approaching the at Goldsboro Road, trucks from northeast will be detoured straight along Goldsboro Road (MD 614), left onto Massachusetts Avenue (MD 396), left onto Western Avenue and straight back to River Road (MD 190).

