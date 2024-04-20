Live Radio
Man dead after Ride On bus collision in downtown Silver Spring

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 20, 2024, 2:25 PM

Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal collision between a Ride On bus and a man in downtown Silver Spring early Saturday morning in Maryland.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Colesville Road for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

What caused the collision is still under investigation. Police confirmed that the Ride On bus left the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives want anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the collision occurred:

