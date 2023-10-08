Police identify pedestrian killed in Montgomery Co. collision

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they have started an investigation after a pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Gaithersburg on Saturday.

In a news release, police said officers responded to reports of a pedestrian involved crash in the 8200 block of Snouffer School Road around 8:42 p.m. on Saturday. On the scene, officers found 47-year-old Carlos Tapia-Sosa of Rockville lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra that struck Tapia-Sosa remained at the scene after the crash and during their preliminary investigation.

Investigators say initial findings show Tapia-Rosa was crossing Snouffer School Road near Bonanza Way when he was struck by the Elantra driver, who was traveling westbound on the roadway.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who has information or may have witnessed this collision to contact detectives at (240) 773-6620.

A map with the approximate location of the crash is included below.

