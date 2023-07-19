Montgomery Co. police release video in search for suspects in Rockville home invasion

The Montgomery County Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at a Key West Avenue apartment complex around 1:25 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

Police have released surveillance footage in their search for a group of men who broke into a Rockville, Maryland, apartment after assaulting the owner earlier this month.

According to investigators, six suspects wearing black clothing approached a male resident who had parked in the building’s garage. The group stabbed the man, zip-tied his hands and forced him into their own vehicle.

Police believe the suspects then coerced the man into giving them access to his apartment, where they stole a safe containing cash and jewelry.

Surveillance footage published Wednesday showed the suspects pushing the victim into an elevator, and then his own home, hands bound behind his back.

Members of the man’s family were home at the time of the robbery, police said in a news release, but were not harmed. The victim was hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact law enforcement at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.

