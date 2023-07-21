Md. woman dies after East-West Highway crash

Montgomery County, Maryland, police said a 54-year-old woman has died following a crash on East-West Highway that happened in June.

Delois Freeman, of Olney, was a passenger inside a Toyota Sienna minivan when the crash happened about 4:10 p.m. on June 18.

Officials said the van Freeman was in was going eastbound in the area of East-West Highway and Blair Mill Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound turned left, hitting the minivan. Officials said she Freeman was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. She died a month later on Monday, July 17.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the county’s crash reconstruction unit by calling 240-773-6620.

