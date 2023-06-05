Montgomery Co. police searching for suspect after teenager shot at Silver Spring block party

A group of people were at a block party near White Oak Community Center, when a dark sedan carrying three to four occupants drove into the area and began shooting into the crowd.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for suspects after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a block party in Silver Spring on Friday night.

According to police, a group of people were at a block party on the 11400 block of Stewart Lane, near White Oak Community Center, when a dark sedan carrying three to four people drove into the area and began shooting into the crowd.

When police arrived around about 10 p.m., a teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

Police said over 30 shell casings from a handgun and a high-powered rifle were recovered from the crime scene. Three cars that were parked at an apartment complex were hit by bullets.

No suspects have been identified.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Anyone at the party who may have captured cellphone video of the incident is encouraged to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.