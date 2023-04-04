Montgomery Co. fire chief Scott Goldstein to leave position after three decades on the force

Montgomery County, Maryland Fire and Rescue Service chief Scott Goldstein announced Tuesday that he will leave his position after 36 years on the force.

His last day with MCFRS will be June 30. Goldstein has been with MCFRS since 1987 and has served as chief for the past eight years.

"It is my honor and pleasure to be part of this great department and to have the opportunity to serve as your fire chief," Goldstein said in a statement. "That opportunity would not have been possible without the amazing support of our government … and the many agency heads, all of whom have amiably worked with me on a myriad of matters to advance the MCFRS."

Goldstein also thanked his family and friends in supporting his decision to leave the fire department. County Executive Marc Elrich thanked Goldstein for his service. "We have leaned on his expertise and skills as a leader and watched the department grow under his leadership. Over the past few years, Chief Goldstein has worked with me and other County leaders to make this a smooth transition and I thank him for his service to the men and women of MCFRS and the people of this County," Elrich said in a press release. Goldstein will become the new fire chief of the Cowlitz County Fire and Rescue in Kelso, Washington, in July.