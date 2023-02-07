Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Tractor-trailer transporting colorful paper…

Tractor-trailer transporting colorful paper overturns on I-270, 1 injured

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

February 7, 2023, 4:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of paper products overturned on Interstate 270 in Maryland following a crash with a Montgomery County commuter bus.

The truck was reported overturned heading southbound on I-270 around 9:30 p.m., a short distance from the exit ramp to Interstate 370 in Montgomery County.

Multicolored paper and fuel from the tractor-trailer covered the highway, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer. Hazmat crews arrived on the scene to clean up the spill.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic on Monday night, with authorities clearing the roadway by around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The tractor-trailer ended on its side, but its driver was not injured, according to Piringer.

The Ride On bus had damage on its rear. The bus driver was hurt. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, Piringer said.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up