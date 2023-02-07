Tractor-trailer transporting colorful paper overturns on I-270, 1 injured

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of paper products overturned on Interstate 270 in Maryland following a crash with a Montgomery County commuter bus.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of paper products overturned on Interstate 270 in Maryland following a crash with a Montgomery County commuter bus.

The truck was reported overturned heading southbound on I-270 around 9:30 p.m., a short distance from the exit ramp to Interstate 370 in Montgomery County.

Multicolored paper and fuel from the tractor-trailer covered the highway, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer. Hazmat crews arrived on the scene to clean up the spill.

Update — SB I 270 IAO I370, delivery truck carrying paper products & bus (no passengers) involved, debris from cargo/fuel spilled on roadway, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult Pri2 trauma, other patients evaluated (all refusals & no transport) ALL LANES BLOCKED @MDSHA @mdsp https://t.co/uNdh2FYy2l pic.twitter.com/lzOhLOiWH0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2023

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic on Monday night, with authorities clearing the roadway by around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The tractor-trailer ended on its side, but its driver was not injured, according to Piringer.

The Ride On bus had damage on its rear. The bus driver was hurt. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, Piringer said.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.