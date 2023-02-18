Crash on Clara Barton Parkway leaves 2 hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash early Saturday on the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland, according to authorities.

Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash early Saturday on the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland, according to authorities.

U.S. Park Police officers responded to a crash on the roadway east of Route 495 near Cabin John around 12:45 a.m., according to spokesman Sergeant Thomas Twiname.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another adult was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS public information officer Pete Piringer, one car crashed into a tree and the tree collapsed across the roadway.

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted onto I-495 during the crash investigation.

This story is developing. Check back on WTOP.com for updates.