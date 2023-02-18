Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Crash on Clara Barton…

Crash on Clara Barton Parkway leaves 2 hospitalized

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash early Saturday on the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland, according to authorities.

U.S. Park Police officers responded to a crash on the roadway east of Route 495 near Cabin John around 12:45 a.m., according to spokesman Sergeant Thomas Twiname.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another adult was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS public information officer Pete Piringer, one car crashed into a tree and the tree collapsed across the roadway. 

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted onto I-495 during the crash investigation.

This story is developing. Check back on WTOP.com for updates.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up