1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

In a news release, the Montgomery County Police Department said officers responded to the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill around 7:20 a.m. Sunday for a crash between two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a black Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Muncaster Mill Road when the car crossed the center line and struck a silver Ford Escape that had been traveling eastbound.

The man driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and front passenger of the Ford were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.