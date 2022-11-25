Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Robbers use stolen car to break into Rockville gun shop

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

November 25, 2022, 6:35 PM

A Rockville, Maryland, gun shop was burglarized early Friday after a car rammed into the storefront.

Montgomery County police say the suspects drove a stolen black sedan into Atlantic Guns’ storefront around 1 a.m. Friday. Police believe up to six people were involved.

It is the second time in about a month that the store was targeted. An attempt on Nov. 19 was not successful, police said. On its Facebook page, Atlantic Guns said the two incidents appear to be connected.

“We are still assessing the damage and missing items which do appear to be minimal overall,” the post read.

Atlantic Guns was open for business again after the robbery early Friday. But wood panels covered much of the store’s facade.
Atlantic Guns was open for business again after the robbery early Friday. But wood panels covered much of the storefront. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)

Atlantic Guns, located on Frederick Road, was open for business again Friday. But wood panels covered much of the store’s facade, and customers were required to check in at the door before entering.

Workers at a nearby bakery said Montgomery County police stopped in to review their surveillance footage with the hope of identifying the suspects.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting police with the investigation.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

