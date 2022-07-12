Rockville gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for two male suspects who robbed a gas station last week in Rockville, Maryland.

Image of two male suspects caught on video robbing a Shell gas station on July 5 in Rockville, Maryland. Courtesy Montgomery County police Another image of two male suspects caught on video robbing a Shell gas station on July 5 in Rockville, Maryland. Courtesy Montgomery County police ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Police have released images from video of an armed robbery at a gas station last week in Rockville, Maryland.

Officers from both the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 700 Gaither Rd. on July 5 around 9:45 p.m.

Two male suspects pointed their guns at the gas station worker, announced the robbery, went behind the counter and took “a large amount of vape pens and tobacco products from the shelves” before running off, according to a Montgomery County police news release.

Police described one of the suspects as “a Black male with a thin build, wearing a distinctive black hoody with white smiley faces on it.” He wore a black ski mask, black pants, black shoes and carried a black sling backpack.

Police described the other suspect as “a Black male with a thin build [wearing] a black hoody with the word ‘Kings’ in white lettering on the front of the hoody. He also wore a black ski mask, black pants, and black shoes.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.