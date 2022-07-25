WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
New non-emergency number will soon be available for Montgomery Co. teachers

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

July 25, 2022, 1:55 PM

Starting Aug. 1, there will be a new non-emergency number for Montgomery County Public Schools’ faculty.

“The MCPS only line is categorized as a priority line,” according to a presentation shared at a joint safety meeting Monday.

“My goal for this is that this is going to be something that’s going to work very effectively,” said Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones.

“I think it will give MCPS staff the confidence to know that when they pick up the phone to call the non-emergency number … they know that we’re going to get the resources to them that is necessary, and they are not going to be in the cue with the rest of the community. So, from that perspective, I think that’s important.”

Jones had a candid conversation with county first responders and MCPS staff members as part of the safety meeting.

It comes months after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Violence is now more serious today than I think any time before,” said Jones, “and we’re seeing younger people becoming involved in many of these crimes involving guns.”

Anna-Lysa Gayle

Anna-Lysa Gayle is an award-winning reporter and anchor, with five Emmy awards and more. Before joining WTOP, she spent nearly a decade as a TV news reporter for ABC and CBS news affiliates.

