Taxi driver arrested for impersonating Montgomery Co. police officer

A Clarksburg taxi driver has been arrested for impersonating a police officer, according to authorities.

Montgomery County police said 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey gained access to the gated Silver Spring retirement community, Leisure World, after telling the security guard he was a Montgomery County police officer.

Once inside the community, police said Kinsey blocked a man’s car at an intersection and questioned him, all while claiming to be a Montgomery County police officer.

The man who was stopped by Kinsey told police that he asked to see Kinsey’s badge and questioned why his vehicle did not have any lights, but said Kinsey did not respond.

Police said Kinsey took a picture of the man’s license plate, returned to his own car and then followed the man when he drove away. After being followed, the man dialed 911.

Officers said Kinsey eventually left the parking lot for another area of the retirement community, where the victim spotted and reported his location to the police.

Police said when they arrived and saw the car in the parking lot, they discovered it was registered to Regency Cab Inc., where Kinsey worked.

Police arrested Kinsey on Wednesday, May 25, and charged him with impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment.

He was released on a $3,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have come in contact with Kinsey while he represented himself as a police officer to contact the 4th District Station at (240) 773- 5500.

Luke Lukert contributed to this report.