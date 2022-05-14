RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Community technology center opens in Montgomery Co.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com
Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 3:57 PM

The ignITe Hub at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus cut the ribbon on Saturday, and used that time to showcase what kind of services the new technology center will offer for business owners, students, and life-long learners who make use of it.

A new technology center in Montgomery County celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

The ignITe Hub is intended to serve as a place for business owners, students, and life-long learners to get IT training and access to state-of-the-art technology.

Located on Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus, the ignITe Hub will be where community members “can grow their technology and coding skills, learn to create apps, collaborate to solve problems and create or improve existing products and services,” according to a statement from Montgomery County Council.

Kimberly Bloch-Rincan, director of the ignITE Hub, told WTOP that all community members are encouraged to use the space.

“The people we want to be coming in the hub are those that are historically underrepresented. Access has been an issue,” Bloch-Rincan said.

Montgomery County Council Member Craig Rice spearheaded the project, and Montgomery Council Executive Marc Elrich supported. The county partnered with Apple.

There is currently a course being offered on iPhones and iPads.

Tours and additional coding and technology classes will soon be offered for residents.

