Woman dies after she’s ejected from rolling car in Gaithersburg

A woman died Friday after police said she had lost control of her car, entered into a roll and was ultimately thrown from her vehicle in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said that the 60-year-old woman from Laytonsville was driving northbound on Woodfield Road around 12:30 p.m. when she crashed between Watkins Road and Deanna Drive.

According to police, the woman lost control of her silver, 2006 Dodge Magnum and then proceeded to hit several fence posts on the right side of the northbound lane before cutting across the southbound lane, leaving the road and rolling over in a field.

The woman was ejected from her car during the roll.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and died hours later.

Police said they are waiting to release the woman’s identity until her family is notified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Below is the area where the crash took place: