RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire at Silver Spring…

Fire at Silver Spring senior living center leaves at least 30 displaced

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 19, 2022, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fire in the stairwell of a senior living building in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday morning led to the temporary evacuation of the facility and displaced at least 30 residents.

There weren’t any reports of injuries.

According to officials, on Saturday morning around 11 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the Willow Manor at Fairland apartment complex, at 13605 Robey Terr. in Silver Spring for reports of a fire in the stairwell.

Firefighters discovered “there was a fire in the stairwell, especially between the second and third floors … there was a sprinkler activation, pretty heavy smoke conditions throughout the building,” fire department spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP.

“We did evacuate some people. We did assist some of the other residents either sheltering in place, or getting out,” Piringer said. “But fortunately there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished pretty quickly.”

The cause of the fire may have been an improperly-discarded cigarette.

“Apparently, some folks tend to smoke in that particular stairwell. And they improperly discarded one of the cigarette butts and caused the fire,” Piringer said. “Fortunately, the sprinkler system did keep the fire in check.”

Initial estimates of the damage are around $25,000 — not including water damage, Piringer said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

At least 30 residents of the building will be temporarily displaced due to smoke or water damage.

“The Red Cross has been called in along with our Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Management Group to assist those residents. It appears as though at least, temporarily, initially, about 30 apartments (and) 30 residents will be affected,” Piringer told WTOP.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up