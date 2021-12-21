E-scooters come to Germantown

Those who love e-scooters and live in Germantown, Maryland, got an early Christmas present on Tuesday.

Montgomery County gave the dockless scooters a green light in Germantown earlier this month, at least for a testing period. That means you can download the app for e-scooter companies Bird, Lime and Spin and zip around city limits.

“Since bringing e-scooters to Montgomery County just over two years ago, we have found that they are a popular transportation alternative,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “I am glad that we are expanding scooter access to Germantown to allow residents there to utilize this smart, affordable and more environmentally sustainable form of transportation.”

Elrich added that e-scooters are helpful for achieving climate goals by decreasing the reliance on automobiles while providing residents with an alternative way to transport themselves.

Rules for e-scooter use in Montgomery County include: