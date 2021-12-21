CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
E-scooters come to Germantown

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com
Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 4:35 PM

Those who love e-scooters and live in Germantown, Maryland, got an early Christmas present on Tuesday.

Montgomery County gave the dockless scooters a green light in Germantown earlier this month, at least for a testing period. That means you can download the app for e-scooter companies Bird, Lime and Spin and zip around city limits.

“Since bringing e-scooters to Montgomery County just over two years ago, we have found that they are a popular transportation alternative,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “I am glad that we are expanding scooter access to Germantown to allow residents there to utilize this smart, affordable and more environmentally sustainable form of transportation.”

Elrich added that e-scooters are helpful for achieving climate goals by decreasing the reliance on automobiles while providing residents with an alternative way to transport themselves.

Rules for e-scooter use in Montgomery County include:

  • Must be 18 or older to rent an e-scooter.
  • Must show a valid driver’s license.
  • e-scooters can only be parked within the specified east and west geographic areas.
  • Riders will not be able to end their trip outside the service area.
  • Speed limit for e-scooters is 15 mph.
  • e-scooters must be parked in the public right of way and cannot interfere with traffic operations, block driveway access, crosswalks, ADA ramps, pedestrian access, bus stops, fire hydrants or impede access to private properties or businesses.

