Woman dead after rollover crash in Kensington

A woman is dead after a crash in the Kensington, Maryland, area on Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery County police said a 72-year-old Kensington resident died from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of northbound Connecticut Avenue and Franklin Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the woman was a passenger in a black 2007 Toyota 4Runner traveling east on Franklin Street when it was hit by a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma moving north along Connecticut Avenue.
The 4Runner overturned in the crash. The woman was extracted from the wreckage and transported with serious injuries to a hospital, where she later passed away.
Her name had not been made public as of Thursday morning.
The two drivers involved in the crash were also taken to a hospital with injuries.
Detectives continue to investigate the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.
