Woman dead after rollover crash in Kensington

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 9:29 AM

A woman is dead after a crash in the Kensington, Maryland, area on Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County police said a 72-year-old Kensington resident died from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of northbound Connecticut Avenue and Franklin Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a black 2007 Toyota 4Runner traveling east on Franklin Street when it was hit by a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma moving north along Connecticut Avenue.

The 4Runner overturned in the crash. The woman was extracted from the wreckage and transported with serious injuries to a hospital, where she later passed away.

Her name had not been made public as of Thursday morning.

The two drivers involved in the crash were also taken to a hospital with injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

