CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. vacuum leaf…

Montgomery Co. vacuum leaf collection starts today

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, should brace for some noise starting Monday — leaf vacuuming is going to start.

In a news release, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said leaves will get vacuumed up starting Monday, with two collections taking place on each leaf collection district street.

Each district is bounded by I-495; I-270; the Rockville City limits; Norbeck, Bel Pre and Bonifant roads; Northwest Branch Park; and the D.C. and Prince George’s County lines.

“This is an environmentally friendly and sustainable composting program that keeps fall leaves out of our storm drains,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “This valuable service helps our neighborhoods and provides a great product.”

The county asks residents to pile leaves near the street, but off the road, and also off road shoulders, bike lanes and rain gardens because it could disrupt traffic, block drainage and cause other issues.

“Last leafing season, crews collected 97,000 cubic yards of leaves,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “The leaves are collected and stored for a year, then mulched and composted at a local facility and sold as Leafgro. This popular fertilizer is sold in area hardware and lawncare stores. Profits generated by these sales go back into the leafing program, reducing the cost to residents who participate in the program.”

Get more information on the map and schedule online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up