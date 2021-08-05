Wayfinding signs for electric vehicle charging stations coming to parts of Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County transportation officials say 42 wayfinding signs coming to Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton will make drivers better aware of nearby charging opportunities.

Drivers of electric vehicles should soon find it easier to locate charging stations in parts of Montgomery County, Maryland.

The signs are being placed in around public parking facilities that currently have charging stations; Montgomery County operates 20 Level 2 stations within county-run parking facilities in the three locales.

“I’m proud to share that Montgomery County has one of the most aggressive climate action plans nationally,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a news release. “We need to do all we can to prioritize and facilitate electric vehicle usage to help reach our climate action plan goals.”

The program seeks to boost public awareness of local, environmentally-friendly vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Letting the public know that these charging stations are available is important to encourage the use of electric vehicles,” Montgomery County Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin said. “The county has committed to a zero-emissions goal by 2035 and it is going to be a multifaced approach that gets us there.”

Montgomery County’s public Level 2 charging stations cost 13 cents per kilowatt-hour in addition to standard parking fees, and take about four hours to fully charge an average electric vehicle.