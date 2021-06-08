VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Montgomery Co. family loses home in house fire

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 2:49 AM

A family of five lost their home in a fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said the fire happened at a two-story home on Aspenwood Court near North Creek Lake Park.

The fire started in the chimney after a fireplace overheated in the house, spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

Four adults and one child made it out of the home safely. There were no injuries reported.

Piringer said the approximate cost of the damage to the house is approximately $350,000.

Firefighters also rescued several dogs, hamsters and dozens of rabbits from the home.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report. 

