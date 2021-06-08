Montgomery Co. family loses home in house fire

A family of five lost their home from a fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said the fire happened at a two-story home on Aspenwood Court near North Creek Lake Park.

Update (6/7 ~5p) 9513 Aspenwood Ct, Gburg; Cause, ignition sequence began from (overloaded) fireplace overheating & venting out of metal box (extended to wood framing & to attic); Area of Origin, wood framed chimney (metal flue); Damage, $350K; 4 adults 1 child displaced; https://t.co/PbQNQp4lLt pic.twitter.com/rBWd141IVz — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 8, 2021

The fire started in the chimney after a fireplace overheated in the house, spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

Four adults and one child made it out of the home safely. There were no injuries reported.

Update – 9500blk Aspenwood Ct, Montgomery Village, arriving @mcfrs FFs encountered fire coming from roof, FFs assisted many dogs & few hamsters from house, dozens of rabbits were sheltered in place (in garage), family of 5 got out & will be displaced, ~55FFs on scene, no injuries https://t.co/jeSJJJH5MG pic.twitter.com/PckclvF0ch — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 7, 2021

Piringer said the approximate cost of the damage to the house is approximately $350,000.

Firefighters also rescued several dogs, hamsters and dozens of rabbits from the home.

