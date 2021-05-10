Person struck, killed after earlier crash on I-270

A person is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Maryland state troopers were dispatched to the northbound travel lanes of I-270 before Md. 187/Old Georgetown Road around 12:40 a.m. for a struck pedestrian.

Investigators believe the person hit was a driver involved in an earlier crash between two vehicles, who had left their car.

They were then struck by a third car not involved in the initial crash. The victim died at the scene.

Later Monday, Maryland State Police identified the victim as Lloyd A. Gardiner, 57, of Silver Spring.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all associated lane closures on I-270 ended around 2:30 a.m. after a crash reconstruction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville barrack.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.