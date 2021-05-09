CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 9-month-old girl dead after…

9-month-old girl dead after possible drowning in Montgomery County

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An infant died after possibly drowning in a bathtub in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said first responders arrived at a home on Old Georgetown Road near Rockville Pike in Rockville at 8:24 p.m. They found a 9-month-old girl who was not breathing.

They began life-saving measures and took the baby to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say an autopsy will determine the infant’s cause of death.

A map of where the incident took place is shown below.

Fonda Mwangi

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As more agencies reevaluate telework, OMB sets mid-July deadline to finalize office reentry plans

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

With Biden's 2022 budget, civilian agencies are due for a hiring spree

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up