9-month-old girl dead after possible drowning in Montgomery County

An infant died after possibly drowning in a bathtub in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said first responders arrived at a home on Old Georgetown Road near Rockville Pike in Rockville at 8:24 p.m. They found a 9-month-old girl who was not breathing.

They began life-saving measures and took the baby to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say an autopsy will determine the infant’s cause of death.

