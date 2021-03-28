Woman dead, man seriously hurt after North Potomac crash

A woman died and a man was seriously injured after a two-car crash in North Potomac, Maryland, on Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Police.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 attempted to turn left from westbound Darnestown Road onto Blackberry Drive and collided with a 2017 BMW i3 that was traveling eastbound on Darnestown Road. Police said they’re still trying to find out why the two cars collided.

The driver of the RAV4, 74-year-old Pran Nath Sharma, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Pamela Sharma, 69, was riding in the front passenger seat of the RAV4. She was also taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said the two lived together on Blackberry Drive, the street they were turning onto when the crash happened.

Nashville resident and 39-year-old Rebecca Thuc Hoang Vo was driving the i3. She wasn’t seriously hurt during the crash.