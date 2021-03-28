CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman dead, man seriously…

Woman dead, man seriously hurt after North Potomac crash

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 28, 2021, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman died and a man was seriously injured after a two-car crash in North Potomac, Maryland, on Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Police.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 attempted to turn left from westbound Darnestown Road onto Blackberry Drive and collided with a 2017 BMW i3 that was traveling eastbound on Darnestown Road. Police said they’re still trying to find out why the two cars collided.

The driver of the RAV4, 74-year-old Pran Nath Sharma, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Pamela Sharma, 69, was riding in the front passenger seat of the RAV4. She was also taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said the two lived together on Blackberry Drive, the street they were turning onto when the crash happened.

Nashville resident and 39-year-old Rebecca Thuc Hoang Vo was driving the i3. She wasn’t seriously hurt during the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up