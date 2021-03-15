CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Students K through 3rd grade return to Montgomery Co. classrooms

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 5:59 AM

More students in Montgomery County will return to classes Monday morning for their first day of in-person learning since the pandemic began.

Kindergarten through third grade students in Maryland’s largest school district are returning to classrooms Monday, launching the county’s phased reentry plan that will see thousands come back to buildings over the next few weeks.

Special education program, career and technical education programs and other alternative programs returned on March 1, two weeks ahead of their peers in the general student body.

While schedules will vary depending on the specific school, students who attend in-person classes may still have some combination of virtual teaching while on campus. Buses will run at half-capacity and meals will be served in classrooms when necessary.

All students and staff will be required to complete health questionnaires before getting on buses or entering school buildings. Officials said the goal is to keep classes small and socially distanced.

For now, Wednesdays will remain virtual learning days for all students across the county. Parents and guardians also had the option to opt out of the phased reentry, instead having their children continue with remote instruction all week.

Melissa Howell

