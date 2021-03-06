CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 6 hospitalized after possible…

6 hospitalized after possible carbon monoxide leak in Montgomery County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 30, 2021, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Six people are hospitalized, including several children, following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at an apartment building in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened on the 14200 block of Weeping Willow Drive off Bel Pre Road in Aspen Hill. Emergency crews evacuated the building.

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the potential source of the carbon monoxide leak was a defective stove.

The six people taken to the hospital have injuries that are not life-threatening, the spokesman said.

Below is where the incident happened.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies struggle to find qualified talent through public job postings, even with skills assessments

EPA is the latest agency to roll back Trump's workforce policies

Military suicides rose in 2020, especially in reserve forces

Retirement claims backlog continues to rise, exceeding January's 8-year record

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up