6 hospitalized after possible carbon monoxide leak in Montgomery County

Six people are hospitalized, including several children, following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at an apartment building in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened on the 14200 block of Weeping Willow Drive off Bel Pre Road in Aspen Hill. Emergency crews evacuated the building.

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the potential source of the carbon monoxide leak was a defective stove.

The six people taken to the hospital have injuries that are not life-threatening, the spokesman said.

