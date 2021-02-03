3 arrested after fight, stabbing on Metrobus in Prince George’s Co.

Three people were injured after a fight broke out on a Metrobus near the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

Three people were injured after a fight broke out on a Metrobus near the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

A Metro spokesperson said around 2:30 p.m. five people began fighting on a shuttle bus. During the fight, two people were stabbed. Three women were arrested; one of them was a minor.

The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Another one of the women was treated at the scene for a laceration injury caused by a knife.

A third person suffered a minor injury to their finger but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

