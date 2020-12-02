2-year-old child shot in Montgomery County

A 2-year-old boy was shot in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday evening.

Listen now to WTOP News

A 2-year-old boy was shot in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday evening.

The shooting took place at 5:18 p.m. in a house on Brassie Place near Club House Road in Montgomery Village.

Montgomery County police said that the child was taken to the hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

MCP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a 2yr old male who was shot inside a home in the 19400 blk of Brassie Pl in Montgomery Village. Victim was taken to a local hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries. No further info at this time. Call rcvd at 5:18 pm. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 6, 2020

No additional information was provided.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.