2-year-old child shot in Montgomery County

Jose Umana

December 6, 2020, 12:54 AM

A 2-year-old boy was shot in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday evening.

The shooting took place at 5:18 p.m. in a house on Brassie Place near Club House Road in Montgomery Village.

Montgomery County police said that the child was taken to the hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

