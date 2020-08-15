CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Aspen Hill

Zeke Hartner

August 15, 2020, 1:06 PM

A pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run in Aspen Hill, Maryland, on Aug. 11 died Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring, Maryland, got out of his truck in the far right lane of westbound Bel Pre Road.

While he was on the driver’s side of his vehicle, a pickup truck going west on Bel Pre Road hit him and then left the scene.

Lawrence was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries on Aug. 14, according to police.

Officers said they found surveillance footage showing what may have been the suspect’s vehicle — a two-door Ford F-250 or F-350 with a truck bed cover.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is being asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240)-773-6620 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online.

Below is a picture of what may be the suspect’s vehicle, taken from surveillance footage:

Montgomery County police released this photo taken from surveillance footage showing a Ford F-250 or F-350 that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Aspen Hill, Maryland on Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery County Department of Police)

