Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Aspen Hill

A pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run in Aspen Hill, Maryland, on Aug. 11 died Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring, Maryland, got out of his truck in the far right lane of westbound Bel Pre Road.

While he was on the driver’s side of his vehicle, a pickup truck going west on Bel Pre Road hit him and then left the scene.

Lawrence was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries on Aug. 14, according to police.

Officers said they found surveillance footage showing what may have been the suspect’s vehicle — a two-door Ford F-250 or F-350 with a truck bed cover.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is being asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240)-773-6620 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online.

Below is a picture of what may be the suspect’s vehicle, taken from surveillance footage: