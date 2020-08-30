Open Parkways initiative expanded indefinitely in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is extending its Open Parkways initiative to allow pedestrians and cyclists to use closed-off parkways in the county for recreational purposes until further notice.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is extending its Open Parkways initiative to allow pedestrians and cyclists to use closed-off parkways in the county for recreational purposes until further notice.

On Labor Day weekend, the included parkways will be available Friday at 9 a.m. until the following Tuesday at 7 a.m. The following parkways will then be available for recreation on weekends at varying times:

Sligo Creek Parkway , 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday: Old Carroll Avenue to Piney Branch Road (1.1 miles) Forest Glen Road to University Boulevard West (1.5 miles)

, 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday: Little Falls Parkway , 7 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday, from Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Road (1.3 miles)

, 7 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday, from Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Road (1.3 miles) Beach Drive, 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday, from Connecticut Avenue to Knowles Avenue (2.7 miles)

“People are really taking advantage of the open parkways as a great way to exercise and enjoy nature while still being able to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis,” Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks, said in a news release.

“The recent decision by Montgomery County Public Schools to hold school virtually for the first semester reminds us that we are still very much in the midst of the pandemic and need these outdoor opportunities. In response, we plan to continue this initiative until further notice,” Riley said.

People using the parkways should follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as those established by Maryland and Montgomery County.

More information can be found at Montgomery Parks’ website.