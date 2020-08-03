CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
3 people injured in separate shootings in Montgomery Co.

Jose Umana

August 9, 2020, 2:28 AM

Two separate shooting in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday leaves three people injured.

First, Montgomery County Police officers reported to a local hospital after receiving notice about two people, an adult male and an adult female, each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that preliminary investigations show that the shooting took place on Quebec Terrace in the New Hampshire Estates in Silver Spring at around 8:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Police spokeswoman Rebecca Innocenti said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no other details were available at this time.

Below is a map of the location of the shooting.

Later on, at approximately 10 p.m., police received multiple calls reporting gunshots around Montgomery Village Avenue near Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg.

In a tweet, Montgomery County MD Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann said Gaithersburg City Police and county officers found one person injured with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Innocenti said.

No arrests were made in either incident, but Innocenti said that they do not appear to be related.

The Gaithersburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

