3 people injured in separate shootings in Montgomery Co.

Two separate shooting in Montgomery County, Maryland, leaves three people injured Saturday night.

Two separate shooting in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday leaves three people injured.

First, Montgomery County Police officers reported to a local hospital after receiving notice about two people, an adult male and an adult female, each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that preliminary investigations show that the shooting took place on Quebec Terrace in the New Hampshire Estates in Silver Spring at around 8:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Police spokeswoman Rebecca Innocenti said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no other details were available at this time.

Below is a map of the location of the shooting.

Later on, at approximately 10 p.m., police received multiple calls reporting gunshots around Montgomery Village Avenue near Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg.

In a tweet, Montgomery County MD Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann said Gaithersburg City Police and county officers found one person injured with gunshot wounds.

MCFRS CO. 8 in Gaithersburg were awakened to the sounds of gun shots IAO an adjacent lot to the rear of FS. Gaithersburg City PD and MCPD arrived and found 1 adult victim. He was transported with serious LT injuries to an area trauma center. @mcfrsPIO @DavidPazos15 pic.twitter.com/xftvWnTUxO — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) August 9, 2020

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Innocenti said.

No arrests were made in either incident, but Innocenti said that they do not appear to be related.

The Gaithersburg Police Department is handling the investigation.