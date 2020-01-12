Man injured in Montgomery Co. hit and run

A man is severely injured after a hit and run in Montgomery County tonight. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Veirs Mill Road near Randolph Road in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police said the driver hit the pedestrian, damaging the car’s side view mirror and then driving off. The man was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

He is in critical condition.

Police are looking for a small dark pick up truck with a missing driver’s side mirror.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

