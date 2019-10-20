Missing Montgomery Co. high school teacher found safe, unharmed

The Montgomery County, Maryland, teacher who was last seen on Oct. 12 has been found safe and unharmed, according to police.

Deborah Anne Celmer, 41, of Rockville, was reported missing by concerned family members Monday after she had not turned up to work for several days.

Celmer was found by Montgomery County police early Sunday morning.

She had been staying with extended family and had never been in any danger, Montgomery County Police Capt. Tom Jordan told WTOP.

