DC men charged with stealing 30 cars from Montgomery County

With help from D.C. police, Montgomery County police found multiple vehicles in the District that had been reported as stolen in Maryland.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, arrested four people in connection to a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles.

Police said that Khristian Markeel Champ, 20, Alaunte Scott, 18, and Christopher Taylor, 19, who are all from D.C., stole some 30 vehicles and committed approximately 100 thefts from vehicles between May and August in Montgomery County.

Duan Jones, 20, of D.C., was also arrested in connection with the thefts.

Police identified the suspects and concluded they were working together, a news release said.

Scott, Champ and Taylor were arrested on charges of auto theft and theft from vehicle-related offenses. Champ and Taylor were released after each posting a $7,500 bond.

Jones was arrested on a charge of theft from vehicle-related offenses and released on $2,500 bond.

