Suspect sought in Burtonsville Islamic center burglary

A man broke into the Idara Jaferia Islamic Center in Burtonsville, Maryland, and Montgomery County police are searching for the suspect caught on surveillance video.

Police say the man used a ladder to climb into an open second-floor window at the center on Spencerville Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

He then pried open the donation locker, stole the money inside and fled.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this burglary contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

To be eligible for a reward, tipsters may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or enter a tip online. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspects. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

