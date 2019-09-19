Md. state police holding active shooter training in Rockville

The training, which will detail how civilians can respond to active shooter incidents, starts at 6 p.m. at the Rockville barrack on Montrose Road.

The training, which will detail how civilians can respond to active shooter incidents, starts at 6 p.m. at the Rockville barrack on Montrose Road and will last an hour and a half.

The training course was developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University, which has been deemed by the FBI the national standard in active shooter response training.

Thursday’s training will include the history of active shooter incidents, civilian response options and how organizations can conduct drills, according to the Maryland State Police.

The training was open to the public but registration is now full.

