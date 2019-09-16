Man found dead in Germantown

A man was found dead in Germantown, Maryland, on Sunday evening, Montgomery County police said.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 12500 block of Milestone Center Drive for a call of an injured person in the field behind the Extended Stay hotel, Montgomery County police said. There, they found a man who had died, and he had signs of trauma to his upper body.

Police are awaiting an autopsy report. They will release the victim’s identity once his family has been notified.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

