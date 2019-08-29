Montgomery County man accused of abusing boy and girl

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man is accused of sexually abusing a brother and sister, arrest documents say.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man is accused of sexually abusing a brother and sister, arrest documents say.

Police said that 21-year-old Nestor Vladimir Lopez Guzman, of Silver Spring, started trying to touch his 12-year-old stepdaughter in November 2018. The victim told police in May that the suspect attempted to touch her breast, buttocks and genitals many times over six months.

Police spoke with the girl’s brother, who is in elementary school, after school staff informed Child Welfare Services that the boy had disclosed Lopez Guzman tried to touch his “private parts” on multiple occasions last year.

Lopez Guzman told police that he did touch the boy, but that touching is a common joke in El Salvador, where he is from. He said he never played this joke on the girl.

Montgomery County police took Lopez Guzman into custody on Aug. 18. He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

He was held without bond, but a judge reduced his bond to $15,000 during a bond hearing. He was released with conditions, at 9:40 p.m. on the same day he was taken into custody.

Police contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which had lodged a detainer for the suspect, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. In a statement, ICE said Lopez Guzman was “unlawfully present” in Montgomery County.

ICE officers in Baltimore took Lopez Guzman into custody on Aug. 20. He was released the following day on Aug. 21 after posting an immigration bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.