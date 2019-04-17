Silver Spring man charged with elder abuse of his father

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man was arrested on charges of abusing his 85-year-old father after police say friends found him in such bad shape they took him to the hospital.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man was arrested Tuesday and charged with abusing his 85-year-old father after police say friends found him in such bad shape they took him to the hospital.

Montgomery County police said that they found evidence the father had been abused multiple times. His head was cut and there was extensive bruising to his head and arms.

George McGrath IV, 55, is his father’s primary caretaker. He now is out on $5,000 bond after being charged with vulnerable adult abuse of a family member, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.

McGrath IV lives on Regina Drive near Georgian Forest Elementary School. Police report that the man’s friends who took him to the hospital also reported that the interior of his home wasn’t being maintained and there was minimal food in the refrigerator.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.