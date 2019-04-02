Montgomery Co. officer collapses during shoplifting investigation

A Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer is in the hospital Tuesday after collapsing during an incident that involved a foot chase.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Westfield Wheaton Plaza. Officers were investigating reports of shoplifting and talking to two or three people when one person took off and officers gave chase. Eventually, one person was taken into custody.

During all this, an officer collapsed. Fellow officers rendered aid and called for help; the officer was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

It’s unclear whether the officer was involved in the foot chase, or whether the medical emergency was related to the foot chase.

Police characterize the officer’s condition as “critical but stable.”

