Man dies after being struck by dump truck on I-270

Tyrone Alonzo was struck by a dump truck while he was crossing a road along I-270 Monday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck while crossing a Montgomery County road along Interstate 270 Monday afternoon, Maryland State Police say.

The incident happened on I-270 north at Maryland Route 118 at 12:15 p.m.

Tyrone Alonzo was in the middle lane trying to cross the road when he was struck by a 2014 Mack Dump Truck. Emergency responders said Alonzo was in critical condition an was transported to a hospital in D.C., where he later died.

John Melvin Ruthvin Sr., the driver of the dump truck, remained on the scene for an inspection by the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Below is a map of the area near the incident.

